Mumbai logs 283 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 283 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths. As per the BMC's data, Covid-19 tally is at 11,23,634 and the toll to 19,646.

Of the 283 cases, only 20 were symptomatic while the rest 263 are asymptomatic. The doubling rate of cases in Mumbai has crossed the 3,000 mark, as per the BMC bulletin.

With 288 more patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the overall number of recoveries in the city went up to 11,02,190, leaving Mumbai with 1,798 active cases.

Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent.

Around 9,926 samples were tested in Mumbai in last 24 hours, The number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 1,77,90,124 on Wednesday.