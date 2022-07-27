Mumbai sees drop in testing figures, but rise in Covid-19 cases

On Tuesday, of the 263 fresh cases, 17 patients needed hospitalisation and five are on oxygen support

A woman gets her shot on the Byculla zoo premises. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

On Tuesday, the city saw a drop in testing figures but there was an increase in the number of cases. There were 263 new COVID cases reported out of the 7,601 samples tested. Mumbai reported one death but the state reported 12 deaths in a single day. Also, the test positivity rate, which was less than 2.5 per cent, has gone up to 3.46 per cent in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, of the 263 fresh cases, 17 patients needed hospitalisation and five are on oxygen support. The total COVID tally has risen to 11,23,351.

Currently, there are 1,805 active patients in Mumbai out of which 192 are being treated in hospitals and 22 are on oxygen support. The city reported one death in the past 24 hours. As per BMC officials, a 79-year-old suffering from another ailment lost his life. The total death count due to COVID stood at 19,644. In the past 24 hours, 283 patients recovered from COVID after which the total recovery count reached 11,01,902.

On Tuesday, the state reported 2,135 cases after which the total count has gone up to 80,37,181. On the other hand, 2,565 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 78,75,009. On Tuesday, there were 12 deaths in the state. Apart from one in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Raigad, Pune, Akola, Akola city, and Wardha have reported one death each. Two deaths were reported in Pune and two in Satara. The total death toll stood at 1,48,080 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent, as per state health officials. Of the 2,135 cases in the state, 459 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while 767 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

