Mumbai logs 43 pc drop in coronavirus cases at 431, two deaths

Mumbai's daily cases went down for the fifth consecutive day

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Monday, Mumbai reported 431 new coronavirus cases, 43.36 per cent less than the previous day, and two more deaths linked to the infection. The overall Covid-19 tally in the city jumped to 1,115,473, while the death toll increased to 19,619.

Since the beginning of July, Mumbai has been witnessing less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases.

The cumulative count of tests done so far increased to 1,75,69,917 with the addition of 9,052 new tests, it said.

Significantly, Mumbai's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped below 5 per cent to stand at 4.76 per cent.

As per the BMC, 377 of the 431 new patients were asymptomatic, while 54 with symptoms were hospitalized and 11 of them were put on oxygen support.

(with inputs from PTI)