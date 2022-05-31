Mumbai logs 500 plus Covid-19 cases for first time after February 6; active tally crosses 2,500

The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,43,710 while the Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 506 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count since February 6 this year, which raised the tally of infections to 10,65,802, a civic official said.

The number of active cases went past 2,500 and reached 2,526.

The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,43,710 while the Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.

Show full article