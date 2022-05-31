Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai logs 500 plus Covid-19 cases for first time after February 6; active tally crosses 2,500

Mumbai logs 500 plus Covid-19 cases for first time after February 6; active tally crosses 2,500

Updated on: 31 May,2022 09:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,43,710 while the Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day

Mumbai logs 500 plus Covid-19 cases for first time after February 6; active tally crosses 2,500

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 506 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count since February 6 this year, which raised the tally of infections to 10,65,802, a civic official said.

The number of active cases went past 2,500 and reached 2,526.




The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,43,710 while the Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.


Show full article

mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK