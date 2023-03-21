Mumbai logs 61 new Covid-19 cases

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,854 as 36 patients recovered in the past 24 hours

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 61 Covid-19 cases taking the total number of cases recorded in the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,55,922, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. On Monday the city had recorded 35 Covid-19 infections.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,854 as 36 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

The officials said that ten patients were hospitalized in the city in the past 24 hours.

With 1,931 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the city rose to 1,87,81,301.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government said that the state reported 3,11,193 suspected influenza cases in 2023 (From January 1 to March 20). Among them, 1558 suspected flu patients were given oseltamivir -- an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B, viruses that cause the flu.

In a communique, the government said that the number of infected patients of H1N1 and H3N2 during the same period are 417 and 249, respectively. While three deaths are reported due to H1N1 infection, whereas one H3N2 suspected death is also reported. Currently, 160 patients are hospitalised.

"Apart from this 3 suspicious deaths have been reported. Out of which 1 death is from Washim, 1 death is from Khadki Cantonment Board and 1 death is from Pune Municipal. The cause of all these deaths will be ascertained after post-mortem."

As a part of preventive and remedial measures, the release stated that "routine patient survey for covid-19/influenza resident survey instructions have been issued." "Similarly, all District Health Officers, District Surgeons and Medical Health Officers of the state have been instructed by the VC," it read.

The release also mentioned that "flu-like patients are treated without delay according to classification." "Isolation rooms have been set up in government hospitals as well as medical college hospitals in the state," it added.