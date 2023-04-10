Mumbai logs 95 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,454

The civic body said that amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, as a precautionary measure, all senior citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks. It also made masks mandatory for all employees, patients, and visitors in municipal hospitals

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai on Monday reported 95 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 11,58,983. The tally of active Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 1,454, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation press release said. It said that 28 patients were hospitalized today.

Earlier, the civic body said that amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, as a precautionary measure, all senior citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks. It also made masks mandatory for all employees, patients, and visitors in municipal hospitals.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the infectious disease of Covid-19 virus has once again on rise in various states of the country, and the number of patients has also increased in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area in the past few days.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, there is a possibility of an increase in the number of Covid patients in the month of May. Owing to this, all the hospitals of BMC, as well as all the private hospitals, should also be equipped for the treatment of Covid, appealed Chahal.

“Although it is not mandatory, particularly senior citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks as a precautionary measure while walking in crowded places. Also, it will be mandatory for all the employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks in all BMC hospitals,” he said.

Chahal stated that as per the Government of India's Health Department's prediction of an increase in the number of Covid patients, it is advised to the entire health system to stay prepared to deal with increasing Covid cases. “Although not mandatory, some guidelines are to be issued as a precautionary measure. According to the medical prediction, the number of patients exposed to Covid infection is expected to increase in the coming month of May. Therefore, while stating that it is necessary to keep hospital beds ready at BMC as well as private hospitals, he has also given various instructions.”