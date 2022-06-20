Mumbai: Lookout notice busts family’s plan to sneak into UK with fake passports

They were planning to fly to Abu Dhabi on real passports, finish journey via Trinidad and Tobago on forged passports

Passengers at Mumbai international airport. Representation pic

A man and his wife have been arrested for carrying fake passports of themselves and their two minor children. The family had planned to fly out of India on their original passports and then use the forged ones to sneak into London with the help of an agent, who was to be paid Rs 80 lakh. They were exposed as there was a lookout notice on their real identity for holding fake Italian Schengen visas.

Sources in the special branch of Mumbai police said the couple, Yogeshkumar Patel and Shilpaben Patel, and their children arrived at the international airport on Saturday night. The family was supposed to fly to Abu Dhabi and they had a work visa for the Caribbean country Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

As he examined their documents, an officer found that a lookout notice had been issued against the family by the Delhi Foreigners Regional Registration Office. The notice read, “The above Indian Nationals are in possession of counterfeit Italian Schengen visas. The Counterfeit Italian Schengen Visas have been marked as forgery. On Detection Airlines may contact the German ALO or any other ALO & not accepted the passengers on these visas without proper authorisation and concern ALO and inform originator [sic].”

Show full article