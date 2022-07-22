Mumbai: ‘Lower Oshiwara does not exist, change name of Metro station’

Lokhandwala residents write to MMRDA, say there is already an Oshiwara station; say name will also be misleading, inconvenient to commuters

Lower Oshiwara Metro station on New Link Road, Andheri West. Pic/Satej Shinde

AMID the MMRDA fast-tracking the work to complete phase II of the Metro-2A between D N Nagar and Dahanukar Wadi, citizens have raised concerns about the names of stations. The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association (LOCA) has written a letter to MMRDA commissioner S V R Srinivas, demanding that the name ‘Lower Oshiwara’ be changed as there is no place as such.

LOCA chairperson Dhaval Shah, in the letter dated July 15, wrote, “This is to bring to your notice that the new metro station for 2A to be named near Infiniti mall, Link Road at Andheri Lokhandwala proposed at your end as Lower Oshiwara. However there is no such place as Lower Oshiwara and moreover it will also cause confusion to travellers since the next metro station on the same line is to be named as Oshiwara. Hence we request you to kindly change the name from Lower Oshiwara for Lokhandwala. Looking forward to a positive reply from you (sic).”

The stations to be opened in Phase II, which is nearing completion, between Dahanukar Wadi and D N Nagar are to be named Valnai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara, Andheri (West), according to the MMRDA website.

Residents of Lokhandwala feel that the name Lower Oshiwara is not the right choice, as there is no such place and will also lead to confusion. Priyam Gangrade, a resident, said, “Lower Oshiwara and Oshiwara are very similar names, which will create unnecessary confusion. Lokhandwala will be a better choice as it will be just one station called Lokhandwala. People already know this area as the beginning of Lokhandwala, so it will be easy to locate too.”

Another resident Sweeta Choithramani said, “Besides being misled, travellers may also find it hard to locate the station due to the name.” Phase I of the line between Dahisar and Dahanukar Wadi was opened to the public a few months ago and Phase II, which covers 8.8 km, is set for completion by November this year.

November

Month in 2022 when Phase II of Metro-2A is set for completion