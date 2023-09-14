Mumbai: Magathane Metro station entrance reopens, but repairs still ongoing

Stop-work notice for builder still in place, faces fine for not taking precautionary measures; road to be opened post October

Around 50 metres of the road still remains closed. Pics/Satej Shinde

The north side entrance of Magathane metro station has reopened to the public after being closed for three months due to a significant landslide. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) stop-work notice for the developer remains in effect, as construction work on the drain and road is still ongoing. The road will be resurfaced and opened after October, and BMC officials have not disclosed the fine or the cost of repairing the damaged road imposed on the builder.

In the last week of June (on June 26), landslides occurred in a massive excavation site next to Magathane metro station in Borivli East, resulting in cracks on a service road on Western Express Highway and significant damage to the drain line. As a precautionary measure, MMMOCL (Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd) closed the staircase on the northern side of the metro station upon observing these road cracks. Additionally, they closed the lift on the northern side and the concourse area on the first floor, deploying extra staff to assist passengers. Approximately 50 metres of the road remains closed for safety due to its proximity to the heavily trafficked Western Express Highway.

A slope has been created to enhance stability

After three months, MMMOCL issued a statement on Tuesday night confirming the reopening of the northern entrance of Magathane. An MMMOCL official stated, “The entry was reopened after receiving clearance from IIT, confirming no structural damage to the station."

Rivali Park consists of six towers ranging from 12 to 42 storeys, all located adjacent to the excavation site and housing approximately 700 apartments for over 3,000 residents. Residents who initially raised concerns on social media and filed a complaint with the BMC disaster department about noise and landslides now report no issues, as the refilling work has been completed.

Commuters were allowed to access the north side entrance

An official from the stormwater department confirmed that the builder repaired the damaged drain before commencing refilling work. Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner of R North ward, explained that the road repair falls under the central road department's jurisdiction, and they are in direct contact with the private builder regarding compensation. She added that since the construction of the damaged drain and road is not yet completed, the stop-work notice remains in effect until the ward office receives a completion report.

The builder managed to secure the site through piling work. The excavation began in January 2023 with permission from relevant authorities. However, the developer failed to take adequate preventive measures during the monsoon season. Improperly executed sheet pile work, which provides earth retention and excavation support, led to the mud wall sliding down, according to a BMC official. Consequently, the BMC instructed the site's architect to initiate remedial work, issued a stop-work notice, and imposed a penalty.

During a joint inspection involving the BMC, MMRDA, MMMOCL, and IIT experts, it was determined that to prevent further damage, essential actions such as bypassing and repairing the stormwater drain chamber and preventing additional water flow into the excavation area are necessary. The responsibility for backfilling the entire stretch to create a natural slope and enhance stability, thereby mitigating the risk of further collapse, lies with the builder.

June 26

Day the landslides occurred