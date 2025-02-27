Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected the construction and instructed to manage monsoon delays; this new cable-stayed bridge will replace the century-old Mahalaxmi bridge

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspecting work

The Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge, along with another bridge, is set to be completed by October 2026. This new cable-stayed bridge will replace the century-old Mahalaxmi bridge.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook the construction of these two flyovers to improve traffic flow. The cable-stayed flyover on Keshavrao Khadye Road near Mahalaxmi is the first of its kind by the BMC over railway tracks. It will connect Saat Rasta to Mahalaxmi Maidan via Western Railway near Mahalaxmi railway station.

The bridge spans approximately 803 metres in length and 17.2 metres in width, expanding to 23.01 metres within the railway boundary. The second bridge, connecting Dr E Moses Road to Dhobi Ghat Road via Worli on the north side of Mahalaxmi station, is 639 metres long. Both bridges will have four lanes, with the total project valued at Rs 745 crore.

On Wednesday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected the construction site and directed officials to complete the project by October 2026. “A 78-metre-high pylon must be erected to support the cable-stayed bridge, a process expected to take approximately 200 days. Within the railway boundaries, the work will be carried out in phases, with the necessary approvals from railway authorities,” Bangar said.

Bangar added “Constructing the bridge spans is expected to take around 250 days. Taking these factors into account, civic officials have been instructed to ensure all related construction work is completed by October 31, 2026,” Bangar added.

Chief Engineer of Bridges Uttam Shrote, Deputy Chief Engineer Rajesh Mule, and other relevant officials were also present during the inspection. Bangar further instructed that the monsoon season should not delay progress, and planning should be adjusted accordingly.

The existing century-old bridge currently accommodates approximately 5000 vehicles per hour. In 2021, the BMC removed 16 structures obstructing the bridges, but a few remaining structures still need to be cleared. Bangar stated that the ward office team is working on their removal.