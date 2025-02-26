Two new flyovers are being built to improve traffic flow in Mahalaxmi

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar visited the ongoing flyover construction sites

The top Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Wednesday visited the construction site of the flyovers near Mahalaxmi Railway Station in Mumbai to inspect the ongoing work, an official statement said.

Accrording to the statement, on February 26, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar visited the ongoing flyover construction sites near Mahalaxmi Railway Station.

The flyovers are being built on Dr. E. Moses Road and Keshavrao Khadye Road as part of the development plan to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Bangar instructed the contractors to speed up the construction work, ensuring that it does not get delayed during the monsoon season. He stated that the flyovers should be open for traffic by October 31, 2026, and planning for this timeline should start immediately.

The 'Cable-Stayed Flyover' on Keshavrao Khadye Road will be the first of its kind over railway tracks in the city. The flyover will connect the Western Railway's Mahalakshmi station to the seven roads area and Mahalaxmi ground. This flyover will be 803 meters long and 17.2 meters wide, with a width of 23.01 meters over the railway tracks, the statement said.

The second flyover on E. Moses Road will be 639 meters long and will connect the area to Worli. The construction of these flyovers has been planned carefully to protect the trees in the area, with necessary adjustments made to the project.

Bangar explained that to support the Cable-Stayed Flyover, a 78-meter high pylon (large pillar) will be erected, which will take approximately 200 days (7 months) to complete. Both sides of the flyover will be worked on simultaneously to save time, and the railway department's permission will be needed for the construction over the railway tracks, it said.

He also pointed out that the construction of the flyovers and related work must be completed by October 31, 2026, and a detailed schedule for the project should be created.

Bangar instructed the team to plan in a way that avoids delays during the monsoon season.

Some homes and establishments will be affected by the flyover's structure. The concerned departments are required to take action to address this so that the work can proceed smoothly. After rerouting the traffic, alternative roads should be maintained in good condition, he added, the statement said.

The inspection was also attended by Chief Engineer (Bridge) Uttam Shroti, Deputy Chief Engineer Rajesh Mule, and other relevant officials, it said.