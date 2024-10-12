The Maharashtra CM on Friday also visited the inaugural landing of the IAF C-295 at Navi Mumbai International Airport. He said that the newly inaugurated airport would prove a boon for the people

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday inaugurated the Chheda Nagar flyover in Mumbai.

The flyover aims to ease the traffic congestion at the Chheda Nagar intersection on the Eastern Express Highway.

The Maharashtra CM on Friday also visited the inaugural landing of the IAF C-295 at Navi Mumbai International Airport. He said that the newly inaugurated airport would prove a boon for the people, reported ANI.

"Navi Mumbai Airport will prove to be a boon for the people. Today C-295 successfully landed at Navi Mumbai Airport. The Airport will be named Lokneta DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport," he said, reported ANI.

CM Eknath Shinde also flew in the aircraft. "This will be the largest airport, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, and today the first runway's test landing has taken place," CM Shinde added, reported ANI.

Earlier on September 22, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region had the potential to become a 1.5 trillion dollar economy. Addressing a conference at the Thane Vikas Parishad, Shinde stated that this was the first time such a big conference had been held in Thane.

He further mentioned that a meeting had been held with the CEO of NITI Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam, and that they had suggested eight sectors to work on by which they could achieve the goal of a 1.5 trillion dollar economy, reported ANI.

"For the first time, such a big conference is being held in Thane. A meeting was held with B.V.R. Subrahmanyam of NITI Aayog. The PM has dreamed about the potential of Mumbai MMR. Mumbai and MMR have a potential of 1.5 trillion. Niti Ayog has suggested 8 sectors. By working on it, we can achieve 1.5 trillion," Shinde said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the Shinde government is working on various infrastructural and other development projects in the state.

Both factions to hold Dussehra rallies in Maharashtra today

Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold separate Dussehra rallies in the state on Saturday, aiming to show their strength just before the assembly polls in the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally will be held at Shivaji Park while the Ekanth Shinde faction's rally will be held at Azad Maidan.