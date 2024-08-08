The campaign aims to celebrate the nation's patriotic spirit by ensuring that every household in the state displays the national flag

CM Shinde on thursday chaired a meeting. Pic/CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and has called for widespread participation in the campaign.

The campaign will run from August 9 to 15.

The campaign aims to celebrate the nation's patriotic spirit by ensuring that every household in the state displays the national flag.

According an official statement, during a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, CM Shinde reviewed preparations for the campaign. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Chief Secretaries Dr. I.S. Chahal, Vikas Kharge, Rajgopal Deora, Sanjay Sethi, and Deepak Kapoor, along with various department secretaries, divisional commissioners, district collectors, and municipal commissioners.

Maharashtra CM Shinde highlighted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is designed to inspire national pride.

"He highlighted that the campaign will include a variety of activities such as rallies, marathons, cultural events, and innovative programs to create a patriotic atmosphere throughout the state," an official said.

To increase public participation, CM Shinde urged the use of social media and other channels for widespread awareness. He also instructed that flags be made available at the district level through planning committees, and that key landmarks such as major dams, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the Worli Sea Link, and the Gateway of India be illuminated with flags.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge provided a presentation on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, outlining the strategy and logistics for the initiative.

Meanwhile, earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday appealed to people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said it has evolved into a national movement awakening the basic unity in every Indian.

Amit Shah said citizens should hoist the national flag at their houses, take a selfie with it and upload the picture on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website: harghartiranga.com.

"PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's #HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation. I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again," he wrote on X.