Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!

Thanks to lessons learnt in past, power utilities, agencies ensure zero power cut on Wednesday despite major tripping on 1 line

The 400 kV Talegaon-Kharghar line tripped because of a fire on Wednesday afternoon

A major power cut in the city was prevented on Wednesday thanks to good coordination and prompt action by electricity agencies, and utilities that had faced major outages in the past over transmission hurdles. The incident occurred when a 400kV Talegaon-Kharghar line carrying 625MW power from outside, tripped due to a fire.