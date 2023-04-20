Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Major power crisis averted

Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!

Premium

Updated on: 20 April,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Thanks to lessons learnt in past, power utilities, agencies ensure zero power cut on Wednesday despite major tripping on 1 line

Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!

The 400 kV Talegaon-Kharghar line tripped because of a fire on Wednesday afternoon


A major power cut in the city was prevented on Wednesday thanks to good coordination and prompt action by electricity agencies, and utilities that had faced major outages in the past over transmission hurdles. The incident occurred when a 400kV Talegaon-Kharghar line carrying 625MW power from outside, tripped due to a fire.

kharghar tata power mumbai mumbai news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK