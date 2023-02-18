Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Make up artist on bike collides with leopard in Film City

Mumbai: Make-up artist on bike collides with leopard in Film City

Updated on: 18 February,2023 10:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In the incident, the victim fell from his bike and suffered injuries and also became unconscious. He was admitted to hospital and is recovering, an official said

Mumbai: Make-up artist on bike collides with leopard in Film City

Representational Pic


A make-up artist on a motorbike collided with a leopard inside the Goregaon Film City here, a forest official said on Saturday.


The Film City is located near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park which is home to leopards and many other species of wild animals.



Shravan Vishwakarma (23) was returning home on Friday night after dropping a friend when he saw a pig running across the road, the official said.


Moments later he collided with a leopard which was chasing the pig.

Vishwakarma fell from his bike and suffered injuries and also became unconscious. He was admitted to hospital and is recovering, the official said.

Also Read: Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Mumbai Police arrest fourth accused

Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra Forest Department, said it appeared to be an accident.

Even after Vishwakarma lost consciousness, the leopard went away from the spot without harming him, he pointed out.

"We will try to find out if there is any movement of the injured animal in that range and if it needs rescue support. It is advised that workers and staff wear helmets while riding two-wheelers in the area," Sharma said.

Installation of lights and CCTV cameras in the area is also necessary, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai goregaon mumbai news film city wildlife

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK