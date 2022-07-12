Mumbai: Making housing societies self-reliant initiative gets housing federation’s thumbs up

The federation makes suggestions for proper implementation of the cooperative commissioner’s plan

The dispute redressal panel of a housing society will have five members. Representation pic

The state cooperative housing federation has applauded the cooperative department's initiative to train societies to become self-reliant and have an in-house dispute redressal mechanism.

mid-day on July 11 reported about the concept, which is the brainchild of Anil Kawade, the commissioner for cooperation and registrar, cooperative societies, Maharashtra. To encourage societies to address issues like waste disposal, power, water conservation, and adopt methods for transparent functioning of the society affairs, the commissioner also announced an award -Best Cooperative Housing Society Award.

The Maharashtra State Cooperative Housing Federation Ltd will also release on social media a video on ‘dispute redressal cooperative education’. It has also come up with suggestions on the implementation of the ‘green solutions’ concept.

Advocate Shreeprasad Parab, expert director of the federation, said, “Mumbai faced the issue of water scarcity before the 2005 deluge. Since then, the corporation has been insisting on the need to have rainwater harvesting, solar panels, waste disposal, etc. Since most of the housing societies in Mumbai and the neighbouring regions are old, there's space constraint, especially for the rainwater harvesting system, which requires large underground tanks for storage.

“Hence we advise such societies to adopt a mechanism, wherein rainwater from the terrace passes through designated pits on the ground, which will increase the groundwater level. Bore wells can be used to use the water for gardens, washrooms, etc.” Parab added.

Dispute redressal

Parab said the dispute redressal mechanism covers three broad categories. The first category involves the proper administration of the housing society, which entails holding timely General Body meetings, audits, etc. Second, the implementation of new policies beneficial to the members, like solar system, rainwater harvesting, waste treatment, EV charging stations, etc. Third, resolving the dispute at the committee level.

“The committee shall inform the member of the decision within 15 days after the meeting. If the member is not satisfied, she/he can refer the concern to the Dispute Redressal Committee,” he added.

About the committee

Parab said the dispute redressal committee shall include five individuals—two non-committee members of the society (one should be appointed as the chairman), one person from the existing committee, the society’s auditor and a representative from the district housing federation.

“The above members shall be selected depending upon their social relations with the society and its members. The committee should hear and try to resolve every dispute within 45 days from its receipt. In case of non-resolution, the dispute shall be referred to the proper forum as per the provisions of law,” Parab said.

He added, “The housing society interested to implement the programme shall inform the registrar before December 31 about their participation... The housing federations shall implement the above said programme and try to make the housing society dispute free.”

“The implementation of the Dispute Redressal system will grow the seeds of the spirit of common brotherhood, education, healthy environment, equality, freedom of speech and expression, upliftment of members in the society, etc. It is the complete fulfillment of the socialist concept as provided in the Indian Constitutionon the basis of which the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 is enacted,” Parab concluded.