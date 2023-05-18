Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village

BMC acts after 2 fires in suburb; nearest fire station located at Dindoshi

The Shardabai Govind Pawar Garden at Kurar village where the mini fire station will come up. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Two fire incidents in the area have spurred the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up a mini fire station with a Quick Response Vehicle in Kurar village, Malad East. The BMC ward office has suggested the Shardabai Govind Pawar Garden to the Mumbai Fire Brigade and requested officials to set up the mini fire station there.

In March 2023, due to a fire in Appa Pada, Malad around 3,000 hutments burnt down and one person died. In February before that, a 12-year-old boy had died in a fire in Ambedkar Nagar, Kurar village. The nearest fire station from Appa Pada and Kurar village is at Dindoshi. "In normal times a fire engine takes at least 15 minutes to reach Kurar village. But in peak hours the response time is increased," said a BMC official.

As the place is an industrial area and slum pocket, there was a demand from locals for a mini fire station. The Shardabai Govind Pawar Garden in Kurar village has been suggested by the BMC as it has enough space for a mini fire station with one Quick Response Vehicle and basic amenities. "We have suggested a place to the fire brigade for parking of the Quick Response Vehicle," said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.

Former Corporator Vinod Mishra said, "I had demanded a mini fire station near Kurar village as there is only one fire station on the east side of Malad and Goregaon. As the population rises in this area, there is a need for a mini fire station." "If there is enough space a mini fire station can be provided," said Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer.

A mini fire tender or quick response vehicle will be stationed in the mini fire station with few firefighters. "These mini fire stations are used as the first responders in an emergency. A Quick Response Vehicle will be kept in the proposed mini fire station at Kurar village. The vehicle has a capacity of 500-litres water storage with equipment to be used for fire-fighting and disaster management. Around 1,500 square feet are needed to set up a mini fire station," said a BMC official.

3,000

Approximate number of hutments that burnt down in the Appa Pada fire