Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Malad businessman receives Rs 1000 fine 3 months after Activa stolen

Mumbai: Malad businessman receives Rs 1,000 fine 3 months after Activa stolen

Updated on: 02 September,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Photos attached as evidence revealed numbers on front and rear plates were different

Mumbai: Malad businessman receives Rs 1,000 fine 3 months after Activa stolen

Photos of the scooter attached to the e-challan as evidence


A Malad-based businessman was shocked to receive a challan of Rs 1,000 for parking his Activa in a no-parking zone near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East, as his scooter had been stolen three months ago.


Speaking with mid-day, the 30-year-old businessman, Sanjay Shah, said, “On May 30, I went to Andheri on some business and parked my bike outside the Andheri Sports Club. When I came back I couldn’t find my scooter anywhere.”

Also read: Mumbai: Man held for operating call centre offering sex chat services


The e-challan The e-challan 

Despite visiting Versova and Andheri police stations and informing the traffic police about the missing scooter, it was not found, according to Shah.

“I then went to the D N Nagar police station and filed a complaint. I have been in touch with the officer over the phone and have called her several times, but she said that the investigation was ongoing,” said Shah.

Sanjay Shah, businessman Sanjay Shah, businessman 

He added, “On July 29, I received an e-challan. When I opened the link, I saw two photos of my bike, which had been parked near Oberoi Mall.”

“If the Activa was parked in a no-parking zone, why did the D N Nagar police not try to get information about it? In the photos, the numbers on the front and rear plates were different, MH-47-AQ-5910 and MH47-AO-5810, respectively, so why did the traffic police personnel not seize the vehicle?” he asked. He then informed the investigation officer concerned about the e-challan.

Shah said, “They called me twice to the D N Nagar police station to meet Sub Inspector Minal Bhosle. However, she was never around when I visited the police station. As travelling every day to the D N Nagar police station from Malad was not possible, after not getting a proper response from Bhosle, I let matters rest.”

This reporter’s calls to Bhosle went unanswered at the time of going to print.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
malad goregaon mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK