Cement barriers placed to restrict bikers.

The bridge, built over the Malwani and Evershine Nagar creek in Malad West and used as a shortcut by the bikers to reach the Link Road, has now been shut by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body also demolished the ramps on both sides and permanently closed the bridge by placing cement barriers, making the regular commuters furious.

The bridge previously being used by bikers

On Monday, various NGOs and local political leaders gathered with more than 100 people under the banner of ‘Malwani Vikas Manch’ and protested outside the BMC office, demanding that the bridge be reopened for bikers.

Advocate Saeed Shaikh said despite demonstrations, the BMC officials did not accept their demands. The protestors have alleged that civic officials were involved in a conspiracy and had closed the bridge to benefit local builders.

People under the banner of Malwani Vikas Manch stage protest outside the BMC office

The protesters warned that if the bridge is not reopened for bikers, they will stage a protest outside the offices of the political leaders and also go on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Rizwana Khan, a female social worker from Malwani, speaking to mid-day, said, “This bridge was reconstructed in 2018 by demolishing the old bridge at a cost of Rs 7 crore from government funds. People using the old bridge travelled by both bike and foot. The new bridge was built with a strong structure, capable of handling thousands of bikers daily. Today, the BMC claims that this bridge was never meant for bikers. If that is so, who built the ramp for bikers on the bridge? If it was not intended for bikers, why was no notice issued?” She demanded that the bridge remain open for bikers until an alternative route is provided.

Jamil Merchant, another social worker and founder of the Jamil Merchant Foundation, filed a PIL last week in the Bombay High Court against the BMC, calling it a violation of fundamental human rights and labelling it an inhumane act.

“I had written to the state administration and also the chief minister, requesting that the bridge be reopened for bikers, but no action was taken. Nearly 49,000 people have signed this petition. After this, the only option left for me was to approach the court. I have no personal agenda or interest in this matter. I filed this PIL solely for the public.”

Speaking on the issue, P North Municipal Corporation ward officer Kundan Vali, said, “The BMC has clearly stated that this bridge was never built for bikers; it was originally meant for water pipelines and electric cables, with pedestrians using it to cross. However, over time, a large number of bikers started it daily, posing a risk of a major accident. To ensure public safety, the bridge was closed for bikers. However, pedestrians are still allowed to use it.”

He stated that the flyover bridge on Marve Road has been built and is open for public movement and that people should use that bridge.

“A bridge connecting Malwani to Link Road has been approved, with the tendering process set to take place this month. The construction of the bridge will commence soon,” Vali added.