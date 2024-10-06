The flyover originates near Girdhar Park Bridge in Malvani and passes above the Malad Creek, extending above the Mith Chowky traffic junction. The new Mumbai flyover will be beneficial in easing traffic congestion in the area

PIC/NIMESH DAVE

Listen to this article Mumbai gets new flyover near Mith Chowky in Malad x 00:00

A new flyover built near Mith Chowky in Malvani area of Mumbai was inaugurated on Sunday, October 6, by Union Minister and local Member of Parliament (MP) Piyush Goyal.

ADVERTISEMENT

जो कहा, सो किया!



आज मिठ चौकी के एक विंग का लोकार्पण करके अत्यंत सुखद अनुभव हो रहा है।



इससे उत्तर मुंबई सहित यहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों के लिए आवागमन सुगम होने के साथ ही समय की बचत होगी। उत्तर मुंबई को उत्तम बनाने और जनाकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए हम सभी पूरी तत्परता के साथ… pic.twitter.com/QZVSzArQbG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 6, 2024

The new flyover is on Jodi Marg near Mith Chowky.

Ahead of the inauguration on Sunday, a barrage of banners of different political outfits emerged in the area, with both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathering in significant numbers to claim credit for the inauguration. Local legislator Aslam Shaikh had also reached the venue and addressed his supporters.

As per reports, the construction of the flyover began around two years ago. The 800-metre-long flyover has two arms extending towards the eastern and southern side. The flyover originates near Girdhar Park Bridge in Malvani and passes above the Malad Creek, extending above the Mith Chowky traffic junction. The flyover will be beneficial in easing traffic congestion in the area, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at Veer Savarkar Chowk in Malad West area of Mumbai.

"Dedicated to his great work and immense contribution to the country, this place will surely inspire the public," the minister wrote on social media platform X.

Apart from these, Goyal also inaugurated a garden at Akshay Co-operative Housing Society in the Unnat Nagar area of Goregaon.

आज उन्नत नगर की अक्षय को-ऑपरेटिव हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में उद्यान का लोकार्पण किया।



उद्यान बच्चों को खेलने की पर्याप्त सुविधाएं तो देते ही हैं, साथ ही महिलाओं, युवा और बुजुर्ग जनों के लिए अनुकूल एवं स्वच्छ वातावरण भी प्रदान करते हैं। मन की शांति और शारीरिक विकास एवं पर्यावरण संरक्षण… pic.twitter.com/66HS3RG9It — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 6, 2024

Day earlier, PM Modi had inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line-3

The inauguration of the flyover in Malad comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of various initiatives of more than Rs 32,800 crore, including the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project and Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project at an event in Thane.

In a major push to boost urban mobility in the region, the prime minister inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 costing around Rs 14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 are underground, reported news agency PTI.

Mumbai Metro Line - 3 is a key public transport project to improve commuting between Mumbai city and Suburbs. Fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

(With PTI inputs)