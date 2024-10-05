The milestone marks the partial opening of the 12.69-kilometer stretch between Aarey-JVLR-BKC, featuring 10 operational stations
PM Modi. File Pic/ AFP
The much-awaited Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open for public on Monday, 7 October at 11 am with regular operations starting 6:30 am on Tuesday.
This milestone marks the partial opening of the 12.69-kilometer stretch between Aarey-JVLR-BKC, featuring 10 operational stations.
During the visit, the Prime Minister also launched Metro service mobile app called MetroConnect3 which is designed to enhance the travel experience with latest features.
Mumbai Metro's BKC station is all set to welcome the Prime Minister for a ride at the opening of phase one, from Aarey to BKC— Mid Day (@mid_day) October 5, 2024
"It's a momentous day for Mumbaikars tomorrow! With this milestone, we've reached a new era of seamless travel. Metro 3 will transform our city's landscape, making daily commutes easier and more efficient." said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.