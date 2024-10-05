The milestone marks the partial opening of the 12.69-kilometer stretch between Aarey-JVLR-BKC, featuring 10 operational stations

PM Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Mumbai's first fully underground metro line flagged off by PM Modi, will open for public from Monday

The much-awaited Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open for public on Monday, 7 October at 11 am with regular operations starting 6:30 am on Tuesday.

This milestone marks the partial opening of the 12.69-kilometer stretch between Aarey-JVLR-BKC, featuring 10 operational stations.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also launched Metro service mobile app called MetroConnect3 which is designed to enhance the travel experience with latest features.

"It's a momentous day for Mumbaikars tomorrow! With this milestone, we've reached a new era of seamless travel. Metro 3 will transform our city's landscape, making daily commutes easier and more efficient." said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.