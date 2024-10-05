Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais first fully underground metro line flagged off by PM Modi will open for public from Monday

Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line flagged off by PM Modi, will open for public from Monday

Updated on: 05 October,2024 04:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The milestone marks the partial opening of the 12.69-kilometer stretch between Aarey-JVLR-BKC, featuring 10 operational stations

Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line flagged off by PM Modi, will open for public from Monday

PM Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Listen to this article
Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line flagged off by PM Modi, will open for public from Monday
x
00:00

The much-awaited Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open for public on Monday, 7 October at 11 am with regular operations starting 6:30 am on Tuesday.


This milestone marks the partial opening of the 12.69-kilometer stretch between Aarey-JVLR-BKC, featuring 10 operational stations.


During the visit, the Prime Minister also launched Metro service mobile app called MetroConnect3 which is designed to enhance the travel experience with latest features. 


"It's a momentous day for Mumbaikars tomorrow! With this milestone, we've reached a new era of seamless travel. Metro 3 will transform our city's landscape, making daily commutes easier and more efficient." said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai metro PM Modi narendra modi mumbai transport mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK