The prime minister arrived at the Nanded airport this morning, where he was welcomed by BJP leader Ashok Chavan. From there, he flew to Poharadevi in a helicopter

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi's Maharashtra visit: Prime Minister offers prayers at Poharadevi temple in Washim x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Jagdamba Mata temple at Poharadevi in the Washim district of Maharashtra and offered prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also paid tributes to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their 'samadhis' in Poharadevi.

The prime minister arrived at the Nanded airport this morning, where he was welcomed by BJP leader Ashok Chavan. From there, he flew to Poharadevi in a helicopter.

The PM is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. After Washim, he will travel to Thane and Mumbai to inaugurate a host of infrastructure projects.

PM to launch metro line, lay foundation stones of infrastructure projects in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Maharashtra on Saturday, during which he will launch several development initiatives costing over Rs 56,000 crore, officials said.

Modi will first visit Washim, where he will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, after offering prayers at Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi and paying tribute at the 'samadhis' of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj, an official release said.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.

In Mumbai, he will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 costing around Rs 14,120 crore, and will also take a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

At 12 noon, PM Modi will launch various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore in Washim.

In line with his commitment to empower farmers, PM Modi, during the event in Washim, will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers, it said.

With this, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. He will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana and disburse Rs 2,000 crore, it said.

The PM will dedicate to the nation more than 7,500 projects, costing Rs 1,920 crore, under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The major projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects etc.

(With inputs from Agencies)