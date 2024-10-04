The areas surrounding the venue decided for PM Modi's Maharashtra visit will remain a 'No Drone Zone' for a 24-hour period starting Friday midnight

File pic

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maharashtra visit on Saturday, October 5, the area surrounding Valavalkar Sabha Maidan in Borivade Village of Kasarvadavali area on Ghodbunder Road in Thane has been declared a temporary 'Red Zone (No Drone Zone)'.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by several dignitaries at Valavalkar Sabha Maidan to attend the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Sashaktikaran' event.

Accordingly, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has passed a directive to Thane Police to declare the area a 'Red Zone'.

"The area surrounding Valavalkar Sabha Maidan, Borivade Village, Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, has been declared a temporary 'Red Zone' from midnight of October 4 to midnight of October 5. All the citizens are requested to take a note of this," stated Meena Makwana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Special Branch.