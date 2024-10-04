A restriction on the entry of all heavy and oversized vehicles heading towards Thane via Kharegaon Toll Plaza and Kasheli Toll Plaza has been announced ahead of PM Modi's Maharashtra visit

The traffic department has restricted the entry of heavy and oversized vehicles to Thane ahead of PM Modi's Maharashtra visit to the city on Saturday.

The Thane District Information Officer said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct the online inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for ambitious projects worth ₹33,000 crore on October 5, 2024, at Valavalkar Sabha Maidan in Borivade village at Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road in Thane (West). Additionally, a symbolic felicitation ceremony will be held for women beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme."

The Thane traffic police stated, "A restriction on the entry of all heavy and oversized vehicles heading towards Thane via Kharegaon Toll Plaza and Kasheli Toll Plaza has been announced. This restriction will be effective from the midnight of Friday, October 4, 2024, until the midnight of Saturday, October 5. The transport/warehouse associations, drivers, and vehicle owners are requested to take note of this order, as informed by the Thane city traffic department," the police added.