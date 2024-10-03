Parking will be prohibited along critical routes from October 3 till the completion of the event on October 5, Thane Police said

PM Narendra Modi/ AFP

Thane Police announces major diversions ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city

The Thane Traffic Police have ordered many road closures and diversions in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's arrival to Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road, on October 5 for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme event. The event is expected to attract a significant number of dignitaries and the general public, leading officials to impose strict traffic controls to avoid congestion and ensure seamless mobility, the Thane police said.

Parking will be prohibited along critical routes from October 3 till the completion of the event on October 5, the police said and added that these routes include Thane city to Ghodbunder Road service road, DMart to Tieten Hospital, and Ovala to Waghbil Naka.

"On October 5, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road, Thane to promote the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme at a scheduled event. A large number of people and dignitaries are expected to attend. To ensure smooth transportation and prevent traffic congestion, vehicles will not be allowed to park in parts of the city," the Thane Police had stated in their communique.

Key Road Closures:

1. Ghodbunder Thane Road (Towards DMart):

The entry to the service road near Tieten Hospital towards DMart will be closed for all vehicles. Traffic from Tieten Hospital will be diverted via Kasarvadavali, Anandnagar, and Waghbil Bridge.

2. Waghbil Naka to Ovala:

The service road from Waghbil Naka to Ovala will be closed at the Waghbil Naka signal. Vehicles will be rerouted via TJSB Bank Chowk and Children’s Park to reach their destination.

No Parking Zones:

- The service road from Tieten Hospital to DMart has been declared a no-parking zone.

- Waghbil Naka to Anandnagar Naka is also declared a no-parking zone.

These restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulances, and vehicles carrying oxygen gas or other essential services, the Thane Police added in their communique.

The public is advised to follow alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during this period, they further said.