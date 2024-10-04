With leopard activity reported near the Thane helipad rescue teams will be stationed to ensure safety

A leopard in Aarey Milk Colony which connects the SGNP. File pic/Rane Ashish

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kasarvadavli in Thane today afternoon, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Leopard Rescue Team will be deployed nearby. This is in response to the high leopard and reptile activity in the area, particularly close to the helipad from which the PM is expected to travel.

A source from the Maharashtra Forest Department said, “The helipad for the prime minister is positioned near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where leopard activity is common. While leopards are naturally shy and usually avoid human contact, the SGNP Leopard Rescue Team, along with a veterinarian, will be stationed in the area as a precautionary measure.”

The PM will visit Thane district, to participate in the chief minister’s Women Empowerment Mission event at Walavalkar ground. He will be accompanied by other political leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with various dignitaries.

A forest department source said, “Recently, a snake was spotted at a political event in Thane, which caused panic among the attendees. Since the event and helipad are located near the forest, the authorities want to take every precaution. As a result, the SGNP Leopard Rescue Team will be on standby.”

The Navi Mumbai police have instituted a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Thane. This restriction will be enforced from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday, preventing heavy vehicles from traveling from Navi Mumbai to Thane.

Phase-1 of Metro 3 to be inaugurated

Following the event in Thane, the prime minister will arrive at the BKC metro station to inaugurate Metro Line 3. He will take a train ride from BKC to Santacruz and return to BKC, during which he will interact with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students, and workers aboard the train.

Additionally, the prime minister will launch the MetroConnect3 mobile app, designed to enhance the travel experience with the latest features. He will also unveil a coffee table book, featuring a collection of stunning photographs documenting the underground metro journey.

Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC, said, “It’s a momentous day for Mumbaikars tomorrow! We’re honoured that the Hon’ble Prime Minister is inaugurating Metro Line 3. With this milestone, we’ve entered a new era of seamless travel. Metro 3 will transform our city’s landscape, making daily commutes easier and more efficient.”