F1 Japanese GP: Piastri tops 2nd free practice

Updated on: 05 April,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Suzuka (Japan)
Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was the third-fastest in what was a stop-start session due to crashes and a minor fire breaking out on the grass surrounding the track

F1 Japanese GP: Piastri tops 2nd free practice

Oscar Piastri. Pic/AFP

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri set the quickest lap-time during Friday’s second free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix. 


Piastri clocked a time of 1 minute 28.114 seconds to pip teammate Lando Norris. 


Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was the third-fastest in what was a stop-start session due to crashes and a minor fire breaking out on the grass surrounding the track.


