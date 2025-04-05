F1 Japanese GP: Piastri tops 2nd free practice

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was the third-fastest in what was a stop-start session due to crashes and a minor fire breaking out on the grass surrounding the track

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri set the quickest lap-time during Friday’s second free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Piastri clocked a time of 1 minute 28.114 seconds to pip teammate Lando Norris.

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was the third-fastest in what was a stop-start session due to crashes and a minor fire breaking out on the grass surrounding the track.

