The Powai police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Powai. The cops said the accused is a relative of the victim who came to Mumbai for a job and the victim's family gave shelter to him.

According to the police official, the incident occurred between 11 November and 1 December at the Powai residence. On December 1 the victim complained to her mother about the pain in her stomach and she revealed the Incident to her mother.

According to the police official, the accused is jobless and came to Mumbai from a village searching for a job. The victim's family who is a relative of the accused gave shelter to him. The parents of the victim are working and while they were at work the accused had sexually assaulted the victim.

Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Powai Police Station said, "We have arrested the accused after the victim's mother complained. The accused has been residing in Powai with the victim's family for the last 1 month where he sexually assaulted multiple times to the victim. The accused is in police custody."