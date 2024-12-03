Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13 year old relative in Powai

Mumbai: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old relative in Powai

Updated on: 03 December,2024 02:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Nadkarni | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A 40-year-old man was arrested by Powai police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The accused was a relative of the victim and had been staying with the family in Powai.

Mumbai: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old relative in Powai

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old relative in Powai
x
00:00

The Powai police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Powai. The cops said the accused is a relative of the victim who came to Mumbai for a job and the victim's family gave shelter to him. 


According to the police official, the incident occurred between 11 November and 1 December at the Powai residence. On December 1 the victim complained to her mother about the pain in her stomach and she revealed the Incident to her mother. 


According to the police official, the accused is jobless and came to Mumbai from a village searching for a job. The victim's family who is a relative of the accused gave shelter to him. The parents of the victim are working and while they were at work the accused had sexually assaulted the victim. 


Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Powai Police Station said, "We have arrested the accused after the victim's mother complained. The accused has been residing in Powai with the victim's family for the last 1 month where he sexually assaulted multiple times to the victim. The accused is in police custody."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news powai maharashtra women`s safety

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK