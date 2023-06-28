Mumbai: Man booked for rash driving after hitting Aditya Thackeray's car

A 28-year-old man has been booked by the Shivaji Park police for rash driving after his bike collided with the vehicle of former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday evening

A 28-year-old man has been booked by the Shivaji Park police for rash driving after his bike collided with the vehicle of former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday evening. The incident took place when the accused, identified as Amit Vanzara, was returning from a funeral and was allegedly driving recklessly, hitting Thackeray's car as it was taking a right turn to Shivsena Bhavan.

According to the Shivaji Park police, the incident occurred in front of Shivsena Bhavan at 3:55 pm. Thackeray was in the vicinity of Shivsena Bhavan, and as his car made a right turn, the bike rider, Amit Vanzara, collided with the vehicle. Thackeray's security officials immediately took him aside to ensure his safety.

A police official from the Shivaji Park police station stated, "The rider, Amit Vanzara, a 28-year-old resident of Mahul Village in Chembur, was returning from the Shivaji Park Crematorium after attending the funeral of his relative." Vanzara works in a salon, as per the official.

The Shivaji Park police have booked Amit Vanzara under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rash driving. Investigations into the incident are underway to gather more details and determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.