Mumbai: Man complains to police against his wife, father-in-law for defamation attempt

According to the police sources, the complainant alleges that his wife has extracted the backup data of his WhatsApp chat, in which there were conversations and several private photos with his ex-girlfriend before marriage

A 37-year-old man has filed a complaint with the police making serious allegations against his wife and father-in-law.



She has sent the same to his father-in-law and now the duo is threatening to post posters outside his residing society to defame him in the society and community.



On the complaint of the victim, the Kasturba Marg police on Saturday registered the case and booked his wife as well as father-in-law under section 500, 506 of IPC and various sections of the IT Act and began the investigation.



During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was residing with his parents and wife at Carter crossroad number 3 in Borivali East. The victim is working as a medical representative for a reputed company, while his wife is a manager in a life insurance company.

They got married in January this year. Everything was going well for a few months after the marriage, but after a few days quarrels started between the two over small things, said an officer.

The accused wife had asked the victim about his love affair with some woman before marriage. The victim honestly confessed to having an affair with a woman but at the same time, he also told her that after marriage neither he is in a relationship with that woman nor with any other woman.



The victim alleges that when he went to Mahabaleshwar for his honeymoon his wife extracted the backup data of WhatsApp chat from his mobile phone and deleted the data again after taking the entire WhatsApp chat and photos on her mobile phone.

And showing the same photos to the victim she started fighting, and continued quarrelling even after returning from honeymoon on October 3, she sent entire chat and photos to her father's WhatsApp.

Now his father-in-law had threatened him on WhatsApp that he would put up a banner of the WhatsApp chat and photos between him and his girlfriend on the gate outside his residing building.

Fearing defamation, the victim sought help from the police and lodged a complaint, said another officer.

