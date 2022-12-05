Mumbai: Police complaint filed against woman, three others for shooting ‘obscene’ videos

Model files complaint against woman, who was held earlier for being part of a porn racket, and three others for shooting obscene videos of her on the pretext of filming ‘bold’ scenes

Photo of Yasmeen Khan, who already faces a similar case, shared by a police source

The Charkop police have booked four people, including a woman, for allegedly making porn films and uploading the x-rated visuals on the internet. The case was registered after a 29-year-old model filed a complaint saying she was cheated on the pretext of doing “bold” scenes for a web-series meant for overseas customers. The accused woman had been arrested one and half years ago for allegedly being a part of a porn racket.

Sources from Charkop police station said they were also considering adding rape charges to the case. The accused have been identified as Yasmeen Khan, Anirudh Prasad Jangad, Amit Paswan and Aditya. While Jangad is in police custody, the others are on the run. The complainant, sources said, has done ads for clothes and dresses of various brands. She had shared her mobile number, photos and work details on Instagram and Facebook in the hope of getting more work.

The model said one Rahul Thakur first got in touch with her in September and asked her to talk to a person named Kershaw, who further directed her to a certain Rahul Pandey. Pandey told the model that they needed an actress for their web-series for a mobile application called “MOBILE APP” but the person must do “bold scenes”. The complainant told the police that she declined the offer after learning that the web series would be released in India.



Anirudh Prasad Jangad has been arrested. The other three are on the run

Pandey apparently got back to the model in October and said the web-series would be released for overseas clients on the app. The woman then agreed to be part of the project for Rs 50,000. As requested by Pandey, she met Jangad at Malad station on October 8. She was taken to an 11th-floor flat of a high-rise at Bhabrekar Nagar in Malad West. Inside the flat, the complainant met two women, one was a make-up artist and the other was Yasmeen Khan, and two men, later identified as Jangad and Aditya.

“Yasmeen was shooting the scenes. She asked me to go nude but when I refused and said I wanted to leave, Yasmeen threatened me with a defamation case of Rs 15 lakh. Out of fear, I did everything she told me to do,” the model told the police. She was paid Rs 10,000 after the shoot. On November 26, an acquaintance told the model that her video was up on a porn site and was also being shared in social media groups of her relatives and friends. When she asked Yasmeen about the video, she feigned ignorance. When the model asked Yasmeen to delete the video, she stopped taking her calls.

The model filed a complaint with the Charkop police station on November 29. Under the guidance of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal and senior inspector Manohar Shinde, the cops launched an investigation. “We have arrested Jangad and the rest are absconding. It has been revealed the flat where the shoot happened was rented by Yasmeen Khan and her gang members were using it for the shooting. She went absconding and filed an anticipatory bail plea which was rejected by the court,” said an officer from Charkop police station. The police have also found that one of the two male actors is a security guard.

Khan’s past porn link

Yasmeen was arrested by the Mumbai police for her alleged role in a pornography racket that involved celebrities and businessmen. She was out on bail. While she lives in a rented flat at Jankalyan Nagar, Malad. She has rented another apartment in a nearby neighbourhood to make porn films, said police sources.

50k

Amount of money the model was offered

