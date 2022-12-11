Mumbai: Man dupes people on pretext of publishing book on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' speeches

The accused has been identified as Alok Tiwari, who is the editor of a local magazine

Representative Image

The editor of a local publication was booked for allegedly duping people after he collected money claiming he would publish a book compiling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio speeches, said Mumbai Police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Alok Tiwari, who is the editor of a local magazine.

"A case has been registered against the editor (Alok Tiwari) of a local publication and his team for allegedly collecting money from people by claiming they would come out with a compilation of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme speeches," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam.

Also Read: Mumbai: Cab driver, passengers killed my child, says woman

The DCP further said that the publication claimed that they will publish a book, called Saar Granth, which will be launched by the President in 2023.

"They claimed that they will publish a book, called Saar Granth, which will be launched by the President in 2023. They were spreading misinformation and for this, they were asking for money from big industrialists and other people," said Kadam.

Further investigation is underway.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.