The victim, who has been hospitalised, had gone to his daughter’s home to wish her a happy New Year, when he saw the boyfriend there

The incident happened in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Representation pic/istock

A man was allegedly attacked with a hammer by his daughter’s boyfriend on New Year’s Eve in Juhu when he visited her home to extend New Year wishes. The incident occurred around 1 am on January 1. According to police sources, both the complainant and the accused reside in the same locality, Nehru Nagar, in Juhu.

The accused is reportedly part of a gang with dozens of cases of intimidation and assault registered at Juhu police station, spreading fear and unrest in the area. The complainant has four married daughters, one of whom living in the same locality with her husband. However, she allegedly had an extramarital relationship with the accused. Despite the father repeatedly advising her against it, his efforts made no difference.



The complainant sustained serious injuries to his head, shoulder, and other parts of his body. Representation pic/istock

On the night of the incident, the complainant visited his daughter's house while her husband was away in their native village. When he found the accused at the house, he questioned his presence. This led to a heated argument, during which the accused threatened him, saying, “If you come between me and my girlfriend, I will kill you,” and then attacked him with a hammer.

The complainant sustained serious injuries to his head, shoulder, and other parts of his body. Family members and neighbours attempted to intervene but fled after witnessing the accused's rage. The complainant collapsed unconscious and was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable, said an officer from Juhu police station.

Senior Inspector Mahadeo Kumbhar of Juhu police station said, “The complainant sustained multiple injuries. We have recorded his statement and registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS. The accused has been arrested and remanded in police custody.”