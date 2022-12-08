Breaking News
Mumbai: Man held with drugs worth Rs 20 lakh in Dharavi

Updated on: 08 December,2022 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The accused had at least five criminal cases of vehicles and mobile phone theft registered against him

Mumbai: Man held with drugs worth Rs 20 lakh in Dharavi

Representative Image


Mumbai Police have seized 100 grams of the banned drug mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh from a 26-year-old man in the city's Dharavi area, an official said on Thursday.


The accused had at least five criminal cases of vehicles and mobile phone theft registered against him, he said.



Officials of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended the man on Wednesday night when he was roaming in a suspicious manner near the Sion-Bandra Link Road, the official said.


During a search, police found 100 gm of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, in his possession, he said.

The man was arrested after an interrogation and booked relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Police are looking for suppliers of the drug in this case, he added. 

