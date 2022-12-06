×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Drugs found in Arthur Road Jail cops file FIR launch probe

Mumbai: Drugs found in Arthur Road Jail; cops file FIR; launch probe

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police sources, the bag was thrown inside the jail from the jail colony during the wee hours of November 30. The bag contains a suspected narcotics substance having weight of around 132 grams

Mumbai: Drugs found in Arthur Road Jail; cops file FIR; launch probe

Representational Pic


The NM Joshi Marg Police have booked an unknown person for allegedly throwing a bag inside the prison that had drugs like substance in it, the police said on Tuesday.


According to the police sources, the bag was thrown inside the jail from the jail colony during the wee hours of November 30. The bag contains a suspected narcotics substance having weight of around 132 grams.



Jail sources said, "on November 30, at around 4.30 am, a police constable posted near the circle 11 of jail heard a thud near the compound wall. He walked towards the spot and found a black polythene bag. The constable immediately informed senior jail officials who opened the bag at the gate in front of the witnesses. It smelled and looked like drugs (charas), we informed NM Joshi Marg Police about the incident which registered an FIR in the matter."


Also Read: Maha-K'taka border row: Will take this issue to HM Amit Shah, says Fadnavis

Official sources said, "the bag had substance in 4 different packets. The substance was sealed and has been sent to Kalina Forensic Lab for further analysis."

"A case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of NDPS Act 1985. Investigation is on to find out who threw the bag from the colony side." said Sunil Chandramore, Senior Inspector of NM Joshi Marg Police Station.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra news arthur road jail india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK