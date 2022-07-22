Mumbai: Man hit by local train at Kandivali station, dies

A CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the man walking to the edge of the platform and being hit by a local train as it enters the station

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A man died after being hit by a suburban local train at Kandivali station of the Western Railway, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the man walking to the edge of the platform and being hit by a local train as it enters the station.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Thursday on platform number 1-2 of the railway station, the official said.

The victim, who was in his mid to late 20s, was critically wounded, as one of his hands and his feet had been severed, he said, adding that the man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The authorities are trying the establish the victim's identity and track down two others seen accompanying him in the CCTV footage, the official said.

It is suspected that the man was in an inebriated state, as his behaviour seemed unusual in the CCTV footage, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

