Mumbai: Railway cops arrest man for stealing commuters belongings in local trains

Updated on: 19 July,2022 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

CCTV grab of the accused at railway platform


The Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a vicious thief who used to work as a driver during the day and used to allegedly steal the bags of the passengers traveling on the local train late at night. The accused has been identified as Munish Anish Ahmed (27) he has been caught raid handed by the GRP on Friday night the officers have recovered a laptop, camera, and a hard disk from him.

According to the police sources, the recovered items belong to an artist from Jammu and Kashmir who had come to Mumbai last month to participate in an art exhibition in Mumbai. The artist was living in Borivali he boarded a train and fell asleep during the night journey, taking the advantage of that Munish stole the bag between Mahim and Dadar, on reaching Andheri station the artist noticed and he rushed to the Andheri Railway Police Station and registered his complaint.




Assistant Inspectors Deepak Bagul, along with his team began the investigation he studied the thief's modus operandi and started patrolling the locals at night. During the patrolling, they caught Munish red handed at Dadar railway station on Friday when he was about to steal a passenger's bag, said an officer from GRP

During the interrogation it has been revealed that Munish is originally from Uttar Pradesh, he came to Mumbai a few years ago and was residing in Goregaon. He worked as a driver in a private counseling center. 

