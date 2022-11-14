Mumbai: Man kills self by jumping into Bhayandar creek; wife, in-laws booked for abetment

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Abhijit Kurdekar

Representative image

A 38-year-old man ended his life by jumping into Bhayandar creek in Thane district.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Abhijit Kurdekar. His younger brother Pankaj has alleged that Abhijit was being harassed by his wife Nikita, 30.

The news of Abhijit going missing reached Pankaj when he got a call from his brother’s colleague who informed him about Abhijit’s absence at work for two days.

“Pankaj asked Nikita to report a missing complaint, but she refused to approach police and told him that she saw him in different places,” said an officer from Navghar police station.

On September 29, Pankaj approached the Navghar police station and registered a missing complaint.

Also read: Maha: Man kills daughter after tricking her into writing suicide note naming kin

“We began the investigation and inquired with Nikita, but she misguided the police by giving false information. Nikita assaulted Abhijit and throw him out of the house along with his belongings on the night of September 17,” said senior inspector Milind Desai from Navghar police station.

On November 5, we found Abhijit's body at Satpati beach in Vasai. His brother identified the body and based on his complaint, we have registered the case under sections 306, 323, 34, 500, 504, and 506 of IPC and booked Nikita, her mother Parwati Mulik and father Shankar Mulik. We have arrested Nikita and she is in judicial custody,” he added.

As per the statement given to the police by Pankaj, Abhijit and Nikita got married in the year 2016 and they both had four-year-old daughter.

“Nikita’s behavior towards Abhijit and our family members was not good. She used to quarrel with my mother and other family members. She even went on to separate us and purchased a flat with Abhijit and started living in Bhayandar, close to her mother’s house. She also filed a dowry harassment case against our family,” Pankaj’s statement said.

“She was constantly pressurising Abhijit to sell her in-law's house and take her share to pay the loan of her new house. Abhihijit used to tell me everything about his fights with Nikta. He was troubled by the by her and had even talked to me about ending his life.”

Later she again started living with Nabhijeet and this year used to quarrel with him on small things and used to complain falsely at the Police station.

Nikita had beaten up Abhijit in front of the police at Navghar police station on November 2. She also pushed and thrashed the policemen who came to the rescue, hence the police has filed a case against her under section, 323 and 353 of IPC.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal