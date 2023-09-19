Mumbai: Man out to get his neighbours makes hoax call to the police

Anil Sasane, who was arrested, told them that terrorists were assembling bombs at Goregaon

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the Bangur Nagar police for making a hoax call to the police about terrorists assembling bombs to strike during Ganesh utsav. Anil Sasane, who works as a driver, was arrested after he made the call to the Mumbai Police Control Room early on Monday. Sasane called the police at 4.11 am, claiming 20 to 25 men were assembling bombs at a labour camp near Ayappa mandir in Goregaon West. He portrayed them as terrorists and sought police assistance.

Taking the call seriously, a team from the Bangur Nagar police station quickly responded. However, upon investigation, they found no evidence of any suspicious activity or explosives. Subsequently, the police tracked down Sasane and questioned him. He revealed that he had made the hoax call due to personal rivalry with some neighbours who were involved in setting up a Ganpati pandal in the area.

He attempted to harass them by fabricating the story about terrorists planning a major bomb blast during the upcoming Ganpati festival. The police also found that Sasane had been drunk when he made the call. Under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal and Senior Inspector Pramod Tavde, a police team apprehended the accused from Patra Chawl near the labour camp in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West.

“A case was registered against Sasane under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and he was arrested in the afternoon. He will be produced before a court today,” said SI Tavde of Bangur Nagar police station.