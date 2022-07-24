Mumbai: Man robbed of gold worth Rs 1.68 cr in Dadar

The 25-year-old from Sangli was attacked at Dadar station

Representative Image

The Matunga police has launched an investigation and sent out their team in search of four persons who allegedly looted a jeweller outside Dadar railway station in November last year. The incident happened eight months ago. However, the offence was registered only on Friday when the businessman filed his complaint with the police.

As per the offence registered at the Matunga police station, a 25-year-old jeweller from Sangli had brought over 3.5 kilogram of gold bars worth Rs 1.68 crore to the city in the third week of November last year. He was also accompanied by his friend.

Also Read: Mumbai: Three arrested for posing as eunuchs and duping Chakala family

On the morning of November 21, the complainant and his friend were outside Dadar railway station when three persons along with his friend allegedly attacked him with a knife. They slashed his face using the knife and escaped with the gold after threatening him with a revolver. After due verification, the Matunga police on Friday registered an offence under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) along with relevant sections of Arms act.

At the time of incident, the victim did not have any documentation of the gold he was in possession of and was under the impression that filing a police complaint could land him into trouble, said a police official on the request of anonymity. Senior inspector Deepak Chavan of Matunga police station confirmed the registration of offence but refused to share further details.