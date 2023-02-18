Mumbai: Man stalks, robs his ex of scooty, phone

The woman ended her relationship with 24-year-old two months ago due to physical and mental abuse; Mira Road police arrest him after he allegedly accosts her on her way to work

Accused Mohsin Khan. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 24-year-old allegedly stalked and robbed his ex-companion after she ended the abusive relationship around two months ago. The woman took a cue from the killing of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala, when she ended the relationship. The accused in the stalking and robbing case was arrested by the Mira Road police on Friday.

The 20-year-old woman had been in an interfaith relationship with Mohsin Khan, whom she met through a common friend around seven years ago. The woman told mid-day that Khan would often assault her and argue over trivial issues.

The woman’s parents convinced her to end the abusive relationship. “We know the consequences of abusive relationships, especially after the murder of Shraddha Walkar. When I learnt that Khan beats my daughter, I convinced her to end the relationship around two months ago. Though it was difficult, my daughter understood that it can be fatal,” the woman’s father told mid-day.

On Friday morning, when the woman was going to office on her scooty, Khan accosted her and tried to convince her to stay in touch with him. “When I refused, he snatched my iPhone and keys to the scooty and fled from the spot. We were in Gokul village of Mira Road at the time,” the woman said.

Father contacted top cop

The woman contacted her father who was away for work. “I got in touch with the commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police Madhukar Pandey, who directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale to look into the matter. The police were very helpful and swift,” the woman’s father said.

Recalling the abuse, the woman said, “He would often physically assault me. He did not like if I spoke to other male friends. He used a mobile app to keep track of whom I call. If the outgoing number was of a male, he would pick up fights.”

The woman’s father claimed that he had asked Khan not to stalk his daughter in January. “I had met him, his sister and mother and warned Khan of legal action if he does not mend his ways. He crossed all limits when he robbed her scooty and iPhone,” he said.

The Mira Road police have registered a case under Section 392 (robbery), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and recovered the woman’s scooty. The search to find the iPhone is on. DCP Bajbale said, “We have registered a case and arrested the accused.”