Mumbai: Man steals bus from Chembur, nabbed from Assam jungle

The RCF Police on Thursday said that it has solved a case of theft in which a bus was stolen from Mahul near Chembur and arrested a 23-year-old man from the jungle in Assam.

According to the police, the incident came to light after a complaint was filed with the RCF Police on November 21. The complainant told the police that his bus was parked at Mahul gaon when unidentified suspects stole the bus.

"A case under section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered by the police and a team led by Inspector Kiran Mandre began investigations in the case," an official said.

The police said, the team while investigating the case learnt that two people were involved in the theft case. The police officials collected information from their sources and while studying the technical clues available learnt that the prime suspect had fled away to his native place in Assam.

"The investigators contacted the local police and a team reached Assam to nab the suspect. While tracing the accused, the team learnt that he had fled away to a jungle in Assam. The local Assam police along with a team of officials from Mumbai Police launched an operation in the jungle and after almost three hours of search operations, they were successful in nabbing the suspect at around 3 am on December 8," the official added.

The police said the accused has been identified as Sushil alias Jonudas. He had been residing in Prayag Nagar slum in Chembur. Sushil is a native of the Nagaon district in Assam. The officials also recovered the stolen property after the arrest of the accused. Efforts to nab his aide is going on.

