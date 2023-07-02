Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop

The Charkop police have registered the FIR as a death due to negligence and arrested the accused mango seller

A 52-year-old man died after he stole a single mango from a fruit stall and tried to escape at Charkop in Kandivali West. According to the police, while chasing the mango thief, the fruit seller hit the man’s head, fatally wounding him. The Charkop police have registered the FIR as a death due to negligence and arrested the accused mango seller.

The deceased, Maruti Medhe, was a resident of Charkop in Kandivali West. The accused, Sonu Gupta, runs a fruit stall on the road outside Shivratan Society in Sector Number 3 at Charkop in Kandivali West. The incident came to light after the police reviewed the CCTV footage.

A police officer stated, “During the postmortem examination, we found that the deceased, Medhe, was suffering from TB, Pneumonia, and fatty liver. He died due to these pre-existing conditions and the blow to the head. We have registered an FIR under IPC section 304 (2) and arrested the accused.”