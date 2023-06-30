Alert locals rushed to help her and even prevented a further strike from the attacker, her ex-husband, who had pursued her

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Stabbed, woman jumps out of rickshaw to save herself x 00:00

Just about 10 days after a man killed a woman in a rickshaw at Sakinaka, a man stabbed his wife whom he had recently divorced, in a rickshaw at Kalina on Wednesday. The woman managed to jump out of the moving rickshaw, and alert locals saved her from her ex-husband who had continued to pursue her. He fled the scene and the police are looking for him.

The police have identified the accused as Hanif Sarvar Khan, 43, a resident of Chirekhan Nagar at Kadam Wadi in Vakola. He and the victim, Tahira, 41, had finalized their divorce on June 20. The couple has two daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tahira has been admitted to the ICU at VN Desai Hospital. Her condition remains critical. The police said the couple's marriage, which lasted for a decade, was plagued by frequent conflicts and disputes, ultimately leading to their decision to separate. Following the separation, Tahira had relocated to her sister's residence in Kalina.

Tricked her into talking

According to a police officer, on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 am at CST Road at Santacruz East, Tahira was on her way to work when Hanif, arrived in an autorickshaw. Pretending that he wanted to resolve their issues, Hanif requested Tahira to enter the auto, even informing the driver that she was his wife. Tahira refused but Hanif forcibly seated her in the auto.

Soon a heated argument broke out between the two. The police said when the auto reached Kalina, Hanif suddenly pulled out a knife and mercilessly stabbed Tahira multiple times in her stomach. She managed to push him away and jumped out of the moving auto, crying out for help.

Locals inform police

Alert locals rushed to help her. Hanif's attempt to pursue her with the knife was also thwarted by the crowd. He fled the scene. Tahira was rushed to VN Desai Hospital by the locals in the same rickshaw that she and Hanif had been travelling in. The locals also informed the police. The Vakola police recorded the statement of Tahira.

A police officer said, “We have registered the FIR against accused Hanif Khan for stabbing his ex-wife in a running auto. The accused planned to kill his wife. He is absconding. We have registered the FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of IPC. We are in search of Hanif Khan.”

28

Day in June the attack took place