Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter

Sources say the situation is so bad, a court has ordered some rescued animals to be returned to original owners; owners booked for cruelty

The cattle pound at Kachpada on Monday. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Animal owners have alleged that the civic-run cattle pound in Malad West, that shelters stray cows, buffaloes and horses, is in deplorable condition. Animals are also allegedly being forced to eat low-quality food. Citing the poor maintenance of animals at the shelter, a court was recently constrained to order that the animals be returned to their respective owners, who have been charged with cruelty to animals, in two instances.

The horses and cart seized by the cops

The owners allege that the animals were being left to die in unhygienic conditions without proper care and medication. A few days ago, a calf died at the centre, which is located at Kachpada. According to BMC officials, the pound is being revamped, with the construction of three sheds, which will be ready by the end of September. Last week, the court ordered that four horses and three cows, including a seven-month pregnant one, be returned to their owners.

Four horses

On June 18, the Dindoshi police registered an FIR against four people and seized four horses that were used for racing on the Western Express Highway. However, instead of caring for the animals, which were kept at the pound, the BMC allegedly fed them waste and also charged the owners Rs 21,000 for five days. The owners claimed that they were wrongly booked and they had not indulged in racing but were following a tradition while going to a Malwani church as it was the Feast of Saint Anthony.

The seized animals at the centre

Kalina resident Clint Rodriguez, the owner of two of the seized horses, said, "We are East Indians and our ancestors used to ride horses. Every feast day, we used to take our horses to church. We pray there and celebrate the festival together and return home. We never race as these horses are just like our kids." “On Sunday, we went to church on horses and more than 30 carts and 60 horses were there. We prayed and celebrated the feat but while returning, NGOs stopped us and called the cops. The police claimed that we were horsecart racing on the highway,” Rodriguez said.

“They seized my horses, Altaf and Arif; sent them to the pound; and charged me R10,500 for taking care of them. When I reached the centre, I saw that my horses were poorly stabled. The cows at the pound were dehydrated and they were being fed waste. I hired an employee to give food to the horses on a daily basis. I then approached the court and hired an advocate to get back my horses from this deadly centre. I told to court that my horse were in bad condition and they had also received knee injuries. My all horses are healthy. We treat them as family members. We never indulge in cruelty. Finally, the court granted me permission to take them back,” he said.



A horse’s injured knees

‘We took pics, videos’

Another horse owner said, on the condition of anonymity, “Two of my horses were also seized and sent to the pound. They were also in a pathetic condition there. I used to visit the place daily and feed them. BMC officials at the centre told us that they don't have horse food. We are feeding the horses chickpeas, millet, carrots, wheat and straw but the civic officials are only engaging in cruelty. The BMC officers should be booked for animal cruelty. We are East Indians and riding horses is an ancient tradition.”

He added, “Earlier, horses were used for transportation in Mumbai. We never race them. We have proof that we were not racing, but the activists have registered fake FIRs against us. I paid Rs 10,500 for five days to the BMC after they seized my horses. They were feeding them dry grass. We recorded videos and took photos and told the court to have them returned to us.” Another horse owner alleged, “A few days ago, a calf died due to ill-treatment at the centre.”

Advocate Sunil Pandey

Three cows

On June 10, the Azad Maidan police seized three cows and booked their owner. On June 22, the woman got back her bovines after taking the help of Bombay High Court advocate Sunil Pandey. Pandey told mid-day, “The woman had been visiting the court daily to get back her cows. Nobody was willing to take up her case. I used to feed these cows every day. When she told me that they had been seized and FIR registered against her, I decided to represent her.”

“When I visited the Malad centre, I found that it was being constructed. There was no proper food and the animals weren't being treated properly. I took photos and videos and showed them to the court. A seven-month pregnant cow was in a dire situation at the centre. The entire area is under construction. Animals are not safe in this place. Local NGOs are complaining regularly [about alleged animal cruelty] to harass poor people.” The cows are in the care of the woman at present.

mid-day visits spot

When this reporter visited the centre on Monday, cows were seen eating vegetable waste and lacked shelter. Animals were standing in the rain. Dr Krishna Bondarde, in-charge of the cattle pound, said, “All animals at our centre are healthy, and we are taking care of them properly. They are also eating proper food.” Dr Manoj Mane, a senior veterinarian at the facility, said, “All animals at this centre are getting proper food and shelter. They are in good condition too.”

Activist speaks

Animal activist Bhavesh Gathani, who complained to the Dindoshi police about the alleged horse racing, said, “The Bombay High Court has banned horse riding in Mumbai. Horses are not allowed for joyrides. The accused were also betting on horses. This is dangerous and invites accidents.” He added, “They were endangering the lives of others too. Horses cannot walk on cement roads. The cart they were in was made especially for racing. Animals can't speak but we are their voice. They don't have any licence or ownership certificate for the horses.”