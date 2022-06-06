Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Man, woman hang selves in Malad

Mumbai: Man, woman hang selves in Malad

Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Ranjeet Singh Yadav (33) had come to Mumbai recently from Uttar Pradesh along with Guddi Devi Harjan (35) and were living in Shivgami Nagar

Mumbai: Man, woman hang selves in Malad

Representational images


A man working as a driver and a woman allegedly committed suicide in Malad suburb of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

Ranjeet Singh Yadav (33) had come to Mumbai recently from Uttar Pradesh along with Guddi Devi Harjan (35) and were living in Shivgami Nagar, he said.




"Since Yadav was not picking up calls of his employer, the latter came to check and found that the two had hanged themselves. Further probe is underway," the Malad police station official added.


Show full article

suicide mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK