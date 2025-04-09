Residents of Lokhandwala allege silent encroachment by anti-social elements near Mogra nullah; call it ‘environmental terrorism’; Mangroves play a crucial role in the ecosystem. They act as the first line of defence against floods and serve as nurseries for marine life

The area next to the mangroves in Andheri’s Lokhandwala has been levelled. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

While the destruction of mangrove cover and wetlands has long been a matter of concern, residents of Lokhandwala have now alleged that antisocial elements are systematically destroying a mangrove patch near Lokhandwala Back Road, allegedly with the intention of encroaching the area.

On Tuesday, mid-day visited the site near Mogra nullah, along the stretch that leads to Millat Nagar. About 100 metres before the nullah, a large mangrove patch is visible adjacent to the road. During our visit, we observed that the area next to the mangroves had been levelled. Paver blocks were also neatly arranged along the stretch, allegedly to facilitate encroachment.

On Monday, the Andheri Lokhandwala & Oshiwara Versova Residents Organisation (LOCA) posted a video of the same location on X, appealing to the authorities to act against those trying to grab the land. Several local residents, including environmentalists, expressed outrage and demanded urgent intervention.

Poonam Vijay Thakkar, a resident of Lokhandwala, said, “As a citizen and law student, I am shocked to witness the silent massacre of mangroves in Lokhandwala. This is environmental terrorism. Under Section 3 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Bombay HC’s 2005 ruling, mangroves are legally protected. Burning or cutting them is a punishable crime. I urge the BMC to take immediate action—this isn’t just illegal, it’s a betrayal of Mumbai’s lungs and future generations.”

Shirin Aggarwal, another resident, added, “The systematic destruction of mangroves must stop. Mumbai already has a poor air quality index, and people are suffering from pulmonary diseases due to construction and pollution. The BMC must address this nuisance on priority.”

Mangroves play a crucial role in the ecosystem. They act as the first line of defence against floods and serve as nurseries for marine life. Thriving in saline waters, mangroves help filter and decompose sewage waste before it enters the sea. They are also vital habitats for fish, reptiles, amphibians, and birds—and serve as essential carbon sinks.

Amrish Vora, a long-time Lokhandwala resident, voiced his frustration, “How is it possible that the authorities don’t know what’s going on? I tweeted about this on December 15, 2024, and nothing has happened since.

Soon, we’ll see a religious monument here and the land will be gone. I don’t know which builder-politician nexus is behind this, but it must be investigated. We already lost the Millat Nagar side of the mangroves. Now this side is going too. Once mangroves are cut, they don’t grow back. It takes 20+ years to get clearance for a 40-metre bridge over mangroves, but when the actual mangroves are destroyed, authorities look the other way. We urge the police, MLA, forest department, BMC, area MP, and the CM to act immediately and secure the area.”

Calls and messages to the Mangrove Cell and to BMC officials went unanswered till the time of going to press.