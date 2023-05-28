Mumbai: Manohar Joshi's health stable, informs son

Unmesh Joshi on Friday said his father's health is improving slowly and he has partially regained consciousness

File Photo

The health of ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi is stable, informed his son. 85-year-old Manohar Joshi was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai - P D Hinduja Hospital on Monday after suffering from brain haemorrhage.

"His health is stable", the veteran Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh told PTI.

On Friday night, the hospital in their statement said Joshi was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was stable and not on a ventilator.

"His health was being closely monitored," it said.

Unmesh Joshi on Friday said his father's health is improving slowly and he has partially regained consciousness.

Earlier, on Wednesday, May 24, the hospital released a statement stating, “Manohar Joshi, ex-CM Maharashtra has been admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, on May 22nd, in an emergency in a semicoma, breathing on his own, not on a ventilator. He has complications from a brain tumor. He is currently in the ICU, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management.”

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, and a few party leaders rushed to the hospital on Wednesday to enquire about Joshi’s health.

The veteran leader is a former Lok Sabha speaker. He is also the former mayor of Mumbai and an MLA. He was the chief minister from 1995 to 1999.