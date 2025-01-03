Runners who have completed 10 full marathons (42.195 km) become ‘running ambassadors’ for flagship event

Participants of the Mumbai Marathon last year. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai Marathon sets up Legends' Club, will include those who ran 10 full marathons

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) has started a Legends Club for runners who have completed the full Mumbai Marathon (42.195 km) 10 times or more in the 19 editions of the marathon. The 20th edition of the TMM will begin on January 19. There are some runners who have completed 10 full marathons through the 19 years the race has been run.

“The dedication and passion for running truly set these runners apart. This exclusive group of committed runners has achieved a significant milestone worthy of recognition. Their continuous participation serves as an inspiration and role model for other runners,” TMM spokespersons said.

The spokespersons added, “Those who complete their 10th full marathon at the 20th or the subsequent editions will be added to the club subject to its rules and regulations. The Legends Club makes these members ‘running ambassadors,’ giving organisers feedback on runners’ aspirations and suggestions.”

Currently, the Legends Club has 227 members. In the earlier editions, this race was known as the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. It has been run annually since 2004, though it was not held in 2021 and in 2022 because of the pandemic. In 2018, Tata Group became the title sponsor, and it was called the TMM.