Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at furniture godown in Goregaon; nobody injured

A massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb on Thursday. nobody was injured in the blaze

A massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb on Thursday afternoon, officials said, reported the PTI.

There was no report of injury to anyone.

According to the PTI, the blaze erupted at the storage unit located near Narayan Plaza in Goregoan area at around 3.50 pm, the officials said.

At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance reached the spot and the firefighting operation is on, a civic official said, as per the PTI.

"The fire is confined to the wooden storage material at the ground floor structure spread over an area of about 100x300 square feet," the official said.

More information about the fire is awaited.

Meanwhile, a fire had broke out at the Turbhe bus depot in Navi Mumbai on March 6, said authorities, reported news agency ANI.

Many buses parked at the Turbhe bus depot were seen engulfed in the fire.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot, reported ANI.

The details about the extent of the destruction caused by the fire or whether there were any casualties involved are yet to be known, reported ANI.

The authorities are also investigating the cause of the fire. More information is awaited, reported ANI.

In another incident, a fire broke out at two commercial units in the western suburb of Sakinaka in Mumbai on March 2 morning, and there was no casualty in the incident, a fire official said, reported PTI.

The blaze occurred around 9.40 am in a single-storey structure and an adjacent two-storey building near a bus stop on the Andheri-Kurla road, the official said.

Three fire engines, jumbo tankers and an ambulance pressed into service to deal with the Level 1 category blaze, which was doused after a five-hour operation, he said, reported PTI.

The fire destroyed electric wiring and installation, paper reels, machinery, stock of garments, sewing machines, and furniture on the premises, he said, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Earlier, a fire Brigade official said a phone call received about a "blaze" in a Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of a Maharashtra government-run hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night turned out to be a false alarm as no such incident had taken place, reported news agency PTI.

The official said they have asked the Mumbai Police to take action against the unidentified person for raising a false fire alarm and causing panic, reported PTI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

